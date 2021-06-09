A career in sport always promises to be a lucrative one and basketball is among the highest-earning sports around.

The NBA is among the most popular and most viewed sporting events on the planet, so it's no surprise that the players plying their trade there earn handsomely, especially if they are among the best in the business.

Ever since its formation in 1946, the NBA has seen some great stars grace the court and many of them have left behind a legacy while earning enormously.

So, let's take a look at the Top 20 richest NBA players of all time, according to SportyTell.

20. Stephen Curry

Often regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time, the three-time NBA Champion has a net worth of $130 million.

19. Chris Paul

Like Curry, the 11-time NBA All-Star also has a net worth of $130 million.

18. Dwight Howard

Currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Howard was a part of the Lakers team that won the NBA Championship in 2020. He has a net worth of $140 million.

17. Dirk Nowitzki

Often talked about as among the best players of all time, the lanky German has a net worth of $140 million.

16. Yao Ming

One of the greatest athletes that China has produced, Ming has a net worth of $160 million.

15. Carmelo Anthony

A 10-time NBA All-Star, the power-forward who currently plies his trade at Portland Trail Blazers has a net worth of $160 million.

14. James Harden

Among the best shooting guards around, the 31-year-old has a net worth of $165 million.

13. Russell Westbrook

A former NBA MVP, the Washington Wizards point guard has a net worth of $170 million.

12. Kevin Durant

One of the biggest names in the NBA at present, Durant has a net worth of $170 million.

11. Dwayne Wade

Like his compatriots Durant and Westbrook, the three-time NBA Champion also has a net worth of $170 million.

10. Luol Deng

The two-time NBA Champion has a net worth of $200 million.

9. Hakeem Olajuwon

The NBA MVP in 1994 and a two-time Champion, Olajuwon has a net worth of $200 million.

8. David Robinson

Like Olajuwon, the San Antonio Spurs legend has a net worth of $200 million.

7. Grant Hill

The current co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks has a net worth of $250 million.

6. Vinnie Johnson

"The Microwave" has a net worth of $400 million.

5. Shaquille O'Neal

One of the greatest players of all time and a seven-time NBA Champion, O'Neal has a net worth of $400 million.

4. LeBron James

Perhaps the best player in the game at the moment, the Lakers star has a net worth of $500 million.

3. Magic Johnson

Arguably the greatest point-guard of all time and a three-time MVP, Johnson has a net worth of $600 million.

2. Junior Bridgeman

The Milwaukee Bucks legend has a net worth of $600 million.

1. Michael Jordan

Often considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan is the first billionaire in NBA history with a net worth of $1.6 billion

