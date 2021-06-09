Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Development surfaces in Hoops' Andre Dozzell pursuit

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton will be looking to assemble a squad this summer which is capable of pushing on in the Championship next year.

Having led his side to a respectable ninth place finish in the second-tier last season, the 58-year-old knows that the Hoops could potentially emerge as contenders for promotion if he is able to nail his recruitment.

A brisk start to the current transfer window has seen QPR seal deals for Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs who all managed to illustrate signs of promise during their recent loan spells at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Warburton could be about to add to his current options in the heart of midfield if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to West London Sport, QPR have now entered discussions with Ipswich Town over a move for Andre Dozzell after being heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old in recent months.

However, it is understood that the Hoops are not willing to include forward Macauley Bonne in a potential swap deal with the Tractor Boys.

QPR are keen to keep Bonne despite the fact that he may struggle for game-time next season due to the presence of Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Dozzell, who is also attracting interest from Brentford and Blackburn Rovers, has been made surplus to requirements by Ipswich manager Paul Cook who is looking to completely overhaul his squad in the coming months.

A regular starter for the Tractor Boys in League One during the previous campaign, the midfielder featured on 43 appearances occasions for his side as they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Dozzell has struggled for consistency at times for Ipswich, he may be able to become a classy operator at Championship level under the guidance of Warburton who has had a profound impact on the development of Ilias Chair and Ebereche Eze in recent years.

Having already played 28 games in the second-tier during his career, the midfielder will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to deliver the goods.

Providing that he is given the opportunity to feature regularly next season, there is no reason why Dozzell cannot make a positive start to life at QPR.

However, it could be argued that the midfielder may find it more beneficial to join another side if the Hoops are unable to give him the platform that he needs to nurture his talent.

