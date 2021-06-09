1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that Max Verstappen deserves to be leading the Drivers' standings right now ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The fight for the Drivers' and Constructors' crown this year in Formula 1 is looking tighter than it has for several seasons and that is generating real drama.

Indeed, we've seen several twists and turns already this season and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix provided the latest, as both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came away without adding to their respective points tallies.

Hamilton, of course, had the opportunity to retake the lead in the standings after Verstappen's puncture, crash and subsequent retirement but he locked up on the restart and fell to the rear of the field, a second major mistake of his following on from sliding off the circuit at Imola.

Indeed, it is for that reason that, according to Villeneuve, Verstappen deserves to be leading the way after six rounds:

“They deserve it,” Villeneuve said to RaceFans.

“Because if you look at it, the only mistakes Max has made this year is running wide in Bahrain, finishing second instead of first, and running wide in Portugal and losing one point for not getting [fastest lap]. That’s it.

“If you look at Lewis: Imola, [he was] lucky, he should not have been in the points, he should have been in the back. But he recovers, finishes second, because there’s a red flag at the right time. But he did make a huge mistake.

“Then last weekend, that was a big mistake. Even though which and whatever, it’s a huge mistake. And in Monaco, he was not on it, he was way behind his teammate as well.”

Certainly, Lewis is up against a real fight this season but that should eventually get the best out of him and, ahead of a trip to the French Grand Prix where Mercedes go well normally, the eagerness to bounce back will be tangible.

