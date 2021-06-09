FIFA 21: Ultimate Team given summer boost with Festival of FUTball

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT) will be expanding its regions as it celebrates an event previously used back in 2018.

The Festival of FUTball will be making a return to the successful football franchise for the first time since FIFA 18, where it was, again, implemented for the World Cup in Russia that summer.

With Euro 2020 inheriting primary focus from fans around the world over the next four weeks, EA Sports wanted to recognise this by bringing it together with FUT to applaud some of the performances of the best performers at the tournament.

For a few weeks, there had been some concerns going around that FUT as a whole would plummet, due to the climax of the 2020/21 campaign.

EA had hinted that something like this would take place after they posted on their Instagram story a squad commemorating some of the best players of the ongoing Copa America tournament with a Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) squad.

Read more: FIFA 21: EA provide possible Euro 2020 Ultimate Team hint after Instagram

As a result, it was believed that the American gaming organisation would do the same, if not something slightly different, with Euro 2020.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Thiago Alcantara preparing for the four-week festivities across the continent, EA are aiming to take full advantage of this by resurrecting an old-timer.

What is the Festival of FUTball?

The Festival of FUTball will recognise some of the best players from international tournaments played across Europe and South America over the next four weeks.

Euro 2020 will run between 11th June and 11th July, which means that there will be plenty of in-form style cards, as well as SBCs and potential Team of the Tournament squads further down the line.

During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, EA implemented this to full effect and proved to be a success - releasing some attractive looking cards with some mind-boggling stats to go with them.

YouTuber RunTheFutMarket provided an excellent and more detailed analysis of what players can expect from the Festival of FUTball.

When will the Festival of FUTball be released?

Players will be able to see a countdown on the Ultimate Team loading screen.

If our mathematics are accurate, then expect to see FIFA 21's Festival of FUTball launched on Friday 11th June at 6 pm BST.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News