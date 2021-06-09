"I would've made a big mistake if I didn't sign him for Liverpool."

These are the words of Liverpool immortal Kenny Dalglish on his decision to take a gamble on an up-and-coming Sunderland midfielder.

Signed for an eyebrow-raising £20 million in the summer of 2011, Jordan Henderson arrived on the red half of a Merseyside with a lot to prove.

It is probably safe to say that he didn't exactly set Anfield alight at first and struggled to make any sort of dent in his new surroundings.

A chorus of smug "I told you so's" could be heard ringing out across England as Henderson looked destined to be shipped off elsewhere.

However, Hendo was adamant that he would be a success at Anfield and, after coming within hours of being shown the exit door, the midfielder began to show signs of life.

He was handed the unenviable task of bearing a captain's armband that had been worn by Steven Gerrard before him.

His critics jumped at every opportunity they possibly could but Hendo continued to fight. Then, Jurgen Klopp arrived.

The enigmatic German broke the shackles clean off Henderson who grew in leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Klopp.

His immense leadership skills came to the fore. He was the epitome and central furness of Klopp's 'mentality monster' side that conquered all-comers.

The sixth Champions League title was won - Hendo lifted it. The painful Premier League drought was ended - Hendo lifted that too.

So, ten years into his Liverpool adventure, it is probably safe to say that Hendo has proven a lot of people wrong, but we thought it would be worth having a look at some of the comments made about him over the years as a reminder.

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson didn't believe Henderson had the correct running style to be an elite footballer:

“We looked at Jordan Henderson a lot and Steve Bruce was unfailingly enthusiastic about him,” Fergie wrote in his 2013 autobiography.

“Against that we noticed that Henderson runs from his knees, with a straight back, while the modern footballer runs from his hips.

“We thought his gait might cause him problems later in his career.”

Gerrard himself felt he was far too inclined to 'play it safe', telling the Daily Mail:

"He can open a defence up and he has got a decent range of passing but at times I think he does (play it too safe).”

Brendan Rogers very nearly sold him to Fulham and Damien Comolli was sacked by the club for the role he played in Henderson's signing.

Looking at it now, Liverpool owe Comolli a big apology. A video celebrating Henderson's ten years at the club has gone viral today and it is not hard to see why.

Henderson has been simply immense for Liverpool and, while he might not be the most flash footballer to have ever lived, you can be certain he is the first name on the team sheet whenever fit.

He will be hoping to lead Liverpool to more silverware in the coming years after what proved to be a tricky season for the club.

With a fit squad to call on, there is every possibility we could see a lot more of that famous Hendo trophy shuffle.

