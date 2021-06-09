Everton's next manager: Toffees interested in 54-year-old who's just won a major piece of silverware

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are interested in bringing Lille manager Christophe Galtier over to Goodison Park to become their new manager this summer, according to BeFoot.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

The Toffees have been looking for Carlo Ancelotti's successor after the Italian coach decided to walk away from the club to rejoin Real Madrid last week. However, they were dealt a blow in their search recently.

The Premier League outfit have been linked with bringing back David Moyes, but it has been reported that West Ham are confident that he will be staying with them, and that he will sign a new contract shortly.

Following this, Everton seem to have turned their attention to Galtier, and it is understood that they have already held talks with his representatives over a possible move to England.

Are other clubs interested in Galtier?

The 54-year-old is actually still under contract at Lille until the end of the month, but he has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club when his deal expires.

In the meantime, he has agreed in principle to join fellow Ligue 1 side Nice this summer, but nothing has been officially signed yet.

This leaves the door open for Everton, who would reportedly be able to offer Galtier a more lucrative contract, which could tempt him to turn his back on Nice and move to Merseyside instead.

What was Galtier's win rate at Lille?

Galtier has spent the last three-and-a-half years of his career at Lille. In his first season at the helm, the team narrowly avoided relegation, but they then jumped up the table in 2018/19 to finish second behind runaway winners PSG.

When the 2019/20 season finished prematurely, Lille were in fourth place, signifying how Galtier had steadied the ship and made the side one of the stronger teams in France once again.

This term, Lille kicked on again, and achieved the remarkable feat of pipping PSG to the title to claim their first championship in a decade.

Overall, Galtier managed 152 matches at the club and won 78 of them, giving him a win rate of 51%.

Could Galtier address a major flaw at Everton?

One things that stands out from Lille's successful period under Galtier is their mightily impressive defensive record.

In the last two completed seasons in Ligue 1, they have conceded the fewest goals in the division. Back in 2018/19, they shipped just 33 goals, and in their title-winning campaign this year, that number dropped to 23. To put that into context, Everton's defence leaked 48 goals in 2020/21.

If they want to be challenging for a European berth next year, Everton need to address this issue of defensive fragility, and Galtier appears to be the man who would be able to do just that, suggesting that he could be the perfect fit for the club.

