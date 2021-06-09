Watford news: Hornets' Sam Johnstone transfer stance becomes clearer ahead of top-flight return

With Watford looking to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season, it is hardly surprising that manager Xisco Munoz has already made several moves in the transfer market.

As well as securing the services of two bright prospects in the form of Kwadwo Baah and Mattie Pollock, the Hornets opted to splash the cash on Imran Louza earlier this month.

The midfielder, who featured regularly in Ligue 1 last season for FC Nantes, was signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m.

Whilst Munoz will still be aiming to draft in some fresh faces between now and August, an update has now emerged regarding his side's stance on a move for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

A report from the Express & Star earlier this month revealed that Watford were weighing up a bid for the West Bromwich Albion ace who is currently valued by his club at £20m.

However, according to the Watford Observer, the Hornets are not looking to sign a new shot-stopper this summer and thus a potential swoop for Johnstone has been ruled out.

Watford currently have three keepers at their disposal who all possess a considerable amount of experience.

Daniel Bachmann emerged as a regular member of the club's starting eleven during the second-half of the previous campaign as he featured on 23 occasions in the Championship.

Ben Foster is a useful back-up option for his team-mate as he has made 364 appearances in the Premier League during his career.

Rob Elliot will also be pushing for a place in Watford's match-day squad after recently signing a new two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Munoz is not exactly short of options in the goalkeeping position, it would have been a naïve decision to splash the cash on Johnstone.

Whilst the Baggies man did manage to lead the way in terms of saves made in the top-flight last season, signing him would have left Watford short on funds for other transfers.

With Bachmann managing to illustrate some real signs of promise during the previous campaign by keeping 13 clean-sheets in the Championship, he could potentially thrive in the top-flight under the guidance of Munoz.

Meanwhile, the Watford boss could use the money made available to him to draft in some individuals who may be able to help the club become a mainstay in the Premier League in the coming years.

