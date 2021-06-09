Cristiano Ronaldo is unquestionably one of the greatest players of the Premier League era.

The Manchester United legend lit up England’s top division during his six-year stint at Old Trafford.

Although he was inconsistent when he arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, it was abundantly clear that Ronaldo possessed extraordinary ability.

Look back at the highlights from his United debut against Bolton in August 2003 and the raw ingredients - speed, skill, balance, confidence - were all there.

Ronaldo only managed to score 18 Premier League goals during his first three seasons with the Red Devils but exploded after the 2006 World Cup finals.

He went on to net 66 league goals in his final three campaigns at the Theatre of Dreams and eventually left the club with three Premier League winners’ medals, plus a Champions League medal and the 2008 Ballon d’Or.

Did Ronaldo produce his most exciting football at United?

While Ronaldo took his game to a totally different level at Real Madrid, where he scored a mind-blowing 450 goals in 438 games, the Portuguese legend arguably produced the most exhilarating football of his career with Man Utd.

Ronaldo became solely focused on scoring goals during his nine seasons in Madrid and cemented his status as an all-time great in the process.

But it shouldn’t be forgotten how breathtakingly skillful he once was.

It’s no exaggeration to suggest that Ronaldo is potentially the most exciting footballer we’ve seen during the Premier League era.

He would regularly embarrass opponents for fun, score incredible goals, dribble at lightning-quick speed and get fans off their seats.

'Imagine social media existed when CR7 played for Man Utd'

A two-minute video titled 'Imagine social media existed when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United' has gone viral on Twitter this week and it'll show today's kids just how exciting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner used to be.

Watch it here…

Let’s check out some of the best reaction…

Will Ronaldo return to Man Utd?

There has been speculation that Ronaldo could make a dramatic return to United this summer, 13 years after leaving the club.

Now 36, there have been reports that the legendary forward is unsettled at Juventus.

However, the situation may have changed after Juve sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League on the final day of the season and Massimiliano Allegri was announced as Andrea Pirlo’s successor.

