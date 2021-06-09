Halo Infinite: Leaked artwork emerges ahead of anticipated launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks have been unveiled online regarding artwork for Halo Infinite in what is one of the most eagerly awaited new releases of 2021.

Master Chief, Spartans and many others have been captured in unique ways as reports suggest Microsoft will include the latest edition to their successful first-person shooter as part of their Xbox presentation next week.

The series has been going since 2001 and was initially developed by Bungie - before 343 Industries took over next-gen duties from 2011 onwards.

Halo, as a series, has turned into one of the most successful titles in gaming history and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in November.

Up to now, not many details had been shared regarding Halo Infinite and what might be included in 343's latest creation, with many fans across the globe speculating for many months what might be included in the new game.

However, this now appears to have changed with some never-before-seen images of what might be to come in the next chapter of Master Chief's story.

Leaked Halo Infinite artwork

As shared by Shiniobi602 on Twitter, a new Halo Infinite calendar has lifted the lid on some artwork that has not yet been seen by the public.

It appears to have been spotted on Calendars.com, which is on sale for $14.99 (£10.58). While it seems to be just a normal calendar, the images themselves shows what could possibly be part of the story, or maybe an insight into the multiplayer features.

At this stage, nobody knows exactly what these pictures mean. But who would have thought that this leak would have occurred from a regular calendar website?

We will have to wait and until the Xbox event itself to find out more about the game, so there isn't too long to wait for fans to have their questions about Halo Infinite answered. Microsoft's presentation will take place on 13th June 2021 at 6 pm BST.

The release date for Halo Infinite has not been confirmed by 343, but it is believed that it will be launched before the end of 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

