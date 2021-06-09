Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New artist impression shots of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have been released and it certainly looks set to be an impressive-looking venue.

Formula 1 heads to the Jeddah street circuit for the first time ever this year with it also the first race to be held in Saudi Arabia as 50 laps are scheduled around a long, sweeping circuit in one of the country's major cities and commercial hubs.

Indeed, it looks set to be a spectacular-looking venue judging by the latest released artwork, with incredible infrastructure around the pit-lane and paddock set to be built - both Formula 1 and the Saudi Arabia GP shared some of the images on social media on Tuesday afternoon:

It certainly looks a great place to race and it'll be interesting to see just how the title fight is looking with the event set to be one of the final Grands Prix of the year.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will surely be taking things to the wire, so the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP could be crucial in terms of the destination for this year's Drivers' crown.

