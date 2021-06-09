It really is a good time to be a Chelsea fan.

For a few terrifying moments, it looked as though their promising season may all come to nought after they were beaten in the FA Cup final by Leicester and looked set to drop out of the top four on the final day.

Thankfully, Tottenham gave them a massive leg up before they went on to become European champions on that famous night in Porto.

Now, the only way is up for Chelsea, who have the potential to kick-on and become a truly dominant side in Europe.

Their squad depth is elite and, in Thomas Tuchel, they boast an exciting manager who is one of the most astute tacticians in the game today.

Tuchel, however, is not about rest on his laurels and is already looking at ways to improve his brilliant, young side.

The Blues have already been linked with a plethora of top talent but there are three rumours in particular that seem to be sticking around.

The Stamford Bridge side have recently emerged as one of the favourites to land one of the hottest properties in Europe, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian superstar is almost certain to move on from Borussia Dortmund at some point and it seems the newly crowned European champs have caught his eye.

Elsewhere, rumours continue to circulate surrounding the future of Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, with Sky Sports today suggesting that Chelsea have matched PSG's offer for the Moroccan.

Then, who can forget the mother of all Chelsea transfer rumours, Declan Rice?

The West Ham engine is once again being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but will, for now, have his sights firmly set on doing the business for England in the Euro's.

While none of these signing are yet to be confirmed, it got us thinking what a Chelsea side might look like, were it to include the above-mentioned talent.

If you're a fan of one of Chelsea's rivals, you might want to look away now.

Unreal.

That line-up is more than capable of challenging for the Premier League and of becoming one of few teams to defend a Champions League title.

It's a side that won't come cheap but, should they pull it off, you can't help but feel that Chelsea will be incredibly difficult to beat next season.

Opposition sides beware, Tuchel is assembling a juggernaut.

