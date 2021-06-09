England’s cricket chiefs are now investigating tweets published a few years back by Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan.

Following the discovery of Ollie Robinson’s racist and sexist tweets from years ago, the England and Wales Cricket Board are now digging deeper into players’ past social media posts as a result of the Robinson storm.

As per The Telegraph, the tweets supposedly mimic the stereotype of Indian people frequently saying “sir”.

The first tweet, published by Buttler, read: “I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me.”

Morgan then replied to the tweet saying: “Sir you're my favourite batsman.”

Some of the tweets have since been deleted and many are still unclear of the actual context behind them.

Both Buttler and Morgan play in the Indian Premier League, with the former currently signed to the Rajasthan Royals, and the latter with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

This scandal has emerged after Robinson was suspended following racist and sexist tweets from 2012 and 2013.

After Robinson’s suspension, culture secretary Oliver Dowden spoke out and claimed that the punishment was too harsh.

"Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong.

"They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised.

"The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson also echoed Dowden’s comments, stating: "The PM is supportive of Oliver Dowden's comments.

"As Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they've rightly apologised."

And if you thought this Twitter scandal couldn’t go any further, another England player is apparently being probed over a historic racist tweet.

The unknown player reportedly published a tweet saying “#ch**ky”, but was apparently under the age of 16 at the time.

As England prepare to take on New Zealand in the second Test starting tomorrow, fans will also be anxious to know the fate of both Buttler and Morgan as a result of this recent probe.

News Now - Sport News