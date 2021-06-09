Like everything in football, boots have evolved hugely in a short space of time.

Twenty years ago, you’d do well to find a boot any other colour than black.

These days, you’d do well to find a black boot.

And then there’s the price.

For top of the range, you’ll be paying in excess of £200 easily. After all, nobody wants to be caught wearing fake boots.

Of course, professional footballers don’t need to worry about the price of boots.

They all sign lucrative sponsorship deals and are given an unlimited supply of boots throughout the course of the season.

But what are the best boots in football ever?

Of course, it’s a case of ‘horses for courses.’

A centre-back isn’t going to be seen wearing a Mercurial Vapor - or at least they shouldn’t be.

Whereas a speedy winger wearing Copa Mundials just doesn’t make sense.

But 90min have attempted to be neutral and ranked the 30 greatest boots in football history.

Here is 30-11.

30. adidas Predator Freak.1 (2021)

29. adidas F50 adizero (2015)

28. Nike CTR360 Maestri I (2009)

27. adidas 11Pro (2012)

26. adidas X 19.1 (2019)

25. adidas Predator Instinct (2014)

24. Puma Future Z 1.1 (2021)

23. Mizuno Morelia Neo 3 Beta (2020)

22. Lotto Zhero Gravity (2006)

21. adidas ACE 16+ (2016)

20. adidas Predator (1994)

19. adidas Predator Accelerator (1998)

18. Nike CTR360 Maestri III (2012)

17. Nike Total 90 III (2004)

16. adidas Copa 19+ (2019)

15. Nike Mercurial Vapor XI (2017)

14. Nike Tiempo 10R (2006)

13. Nike Hypervenom Phantom (2013)

12. Nike Mercurial (1998)

11. adidas Predator Powerswerve (2007)

And now for the top 10 greatest boots the sport has ever seen:

The top 10 greatest boots in football history

10. adidas adiPURE (2007)

9. Puma King (1968)

8. Nike Magista Obra (2014)

7. Nike Tiempo Legend (2005)

6. Nike Mercurial Vapor 1 (2002)

5. Nike T90 Laser II (2008)

4. adidas Copa Mundial (1979)

3. adidas F50 adizero (2010)

2. Nike Mercurial Vapor IV (2008)

1. adidas Predator Mania (2002)

So, the adidas Predator Mania (2002) comes out on top. Who can really argue?

David Beckham made the boot famous and with the elasticated tongue and the little grooves to allow you to ‘bend it like Becks.’

The ultimate football boot and a worthy winner.

