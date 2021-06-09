Following Ollie Robinson’s suspension after racist and sexist tweets from 2012 and 2013 were re-discovered, Jimmy Anderson has gone ahead and deleted a tweet that claimed his teammate Stuart Broad had a ‘lesbian haircut’.

As a result of the Robinson storm, Anderson has said that players are now more anxious with regards to past tweets being dug up.

The England fast bowler also admitted to making a mistake with that tweet from over 10 years ago.

Anderson’s tweet read: "I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it.

"Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!"

The 38-year-old recently spoke out on whether he had gone through his older social media posts.

"For me, it’s 10 or 11 years ago and I’ve certainly changed as a person. And I think that’s the difficulty - things do change, you do make mistakes.

“I guess we do feel anxious. If there are any tweets from years ago, we have to look at that and try to be better in the future, try to make sure we know it’s unacceptable to use these sorts of phrases and language.

“We realise it’s important to try to get educated around these issues, which we continue to do with the ECB and the PCA. We’ve been attending workshops before this series against New Zealand to try to improve ourselves as people.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can never know too much. It’s important we keep buying into this because we want to make our game as inclusive as possible.”

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan are currently under investigation after old tweets emerged of them mocking Indian people, while an unknown England player is also being probed after tweets emerged of him using a derogatory term against Chinese people.

As the emergence of historic tweets continues to dominate England cricket headlines, the players will have their eyes on New Zealand in tomorrow’s second Test.

