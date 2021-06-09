Charlotte Flair demands rematch after "disrespectful" WWE RAW loss to Nikki Cross

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest Monday Night RAW results have left Charlotte Flair furious after she and Rhea Ripley lost to Nikki Cross and Asuka.

Just before RAW women's champion Ripley was pinned by Cross, she and The Queen came to blows inside the ring. Tensions have now risen between the two WWE stars, who are due to face off against each other on June 20th in the highly anticipated Hell in a Cell PPV.

After dispatching a Natural Selection on her tag-teammate, Flair watched as Cross slid in for the pin to claim victory for her and Asuka. However, despite her feelings towards Ripley, the 35-year-old is not happy she lost her latest RAW match.

In a recent interview, Flair requested the result be stricken from her record and said the fact she lost to "someone like Nikki Cross" is "disrespectful". She then asked to be given a rematch against Cross, only for Ripley to show up and counter her argument.

"Unlike you, I actually respect Nikki. So if anyone deserves a rematch, it's me," The Nightmare retorted.

On-screen authority figures Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce then suggested that the two wrestlers take to the ring once in a rematch and attempt to coexist in another fight against Cross and a partner of her choosing.

Will Flair and Ripley be able to set their differences aside and redeem their Monday Night defeat? Or will tensions just keep bubbling ahead of their Hell in a Cell clash later this month?

News Now - Sport News