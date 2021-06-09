Wembley Euro 2020 Final: Date, tickets, odds and where to watch

The Euro 2020 final is one of the biggest fixtures in football as Wembley Stadium will be the location where the European champions are crowned.

The showpiece finale will be the match that fans across the world will have been eagerly anticipating, as the two best-performing national sides in the continent will face off under the famous arch in North London.

This particular game has produced some magical moments in footballing memory over the years. Greece stunned the world when they beat Portugal 1-0 in their own backyard. Not only did they beat them during the opening game of the Euro 2004 tournament, but also won by the same result in the final.

Denmark is another famous underdog story having claimed their own glory in 1992, toppling the might of Germany 2-0 in Gothenburg to win their first piece of major silverware in the country's history.

Those are just two of a number of unforgettable memories that this competition has produced and Euro 2020 looks destined to add to that, housing a total of 24 teams as opposed to the conventional 16.

But which two sides will face each other at Wembley? Are England in the conversation to end all those years of hurt? Maybe even another shock winner like we saw with Greece and Denmark, perhaps?

Here is everything you need to know regarding the final of Euro 2020:

Date

The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 11th July 2021, with the winners from the two semi-finals facing each other.

Tickets

Tickets for this game will be like gold dust, with many already sold through sponsors, corporate organisations and sales that have taken place over the past two years.

You can find all of the relevant ticket information from UEFA's official website.

Odds

Here are the odds offered by various bookmakers regarding who will win the tournament outright:

France: 9/2

England: 5/1

Belgium: 11/2

Germany: 7/1

Italy: 8/1

Portugal: 8/1

Spain: 8/1

Netherlands: 14/1

Denmark: 25/1

Croatia: 33/1

Turkey: 50/1

Switzerland: 66/1

Poland: 80/1

Sweden: 100/1

Where to Watch

You can tune into the grand finale of the European Championships on both BBC and ITV, with both broadcasters screening games across the tournament, with coverage starting a few hours from the 8 pm BST kick-off time.

