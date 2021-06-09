Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest party in Europe is finally upon us.

Euro 2020 kicks off - an entire year late - with the opening game between Italy and Turkey in Rome on Friday evening.

It promises to be one of the most exciting championships in recent memory, with World Champions France going in a pre-tournament favourites.

However, the likes of Portugal, Germany and England all boast exciting squads and will be quietly confident of stealing a march on the coveted title.

Answering the question of who will ultimately be crowed champions seems a fraught endeavour to us so, we thought we'd answer another question entirely.

Who is going to have the best looking kit at the continental carnival?

With that in mind, we've hashed together a little tier makers ranking the various home and away into categories ranging from: 'Take my Money' to 'Get in the Bin'.

Take my Money

These are the elite of the elite, the sort of shirt you won't mind dropping an eye watering amount on. For me, Germany's black out away shirt is supreme while Sweden's away shirt is also a thing of beauty.

Top Class

The shirts in this class are not quite elite, but are still a mighty fine piece of kit to look at. Germany (Home), Netherlands (home), France (away), Croatia (home).

Decent

These particular strips are not bad, but they're not going to win any prizes either.

Spain (away), Scotland (home), Portugal (away), Croatia (away), Russia (away), France (home), Hungary (Home and away).

Middle of the road

This lot are bang average and will certainly only evoke the most tepid of emotional reactions.

England (home and away), Spain (home), Wales (away), Poland (home), Turkey, Switzerland (home), Finland (away), Belgium (away).

Meh

Truth be told, we could live without these strips. They just scream, or rather yawn, of a lack of effort and imagination.

Scotland (away), Portugal (home), Ukraine (away), Poland (away), Italy (away), Denmark (home and away), Austria (home and away), Belgium (home), Sweden (home), Slovakia (home and away), Netherlands (away), Russia (home), Czech Republic (home).

Get in the bin

These efforts are pretty insipid at best. Bland, uninspiring and smacking of a golf shirt your uncle would wear, the designers of these shirts need to take a long hard look in the mirror at themselves.

Italy (third), Finland (home), Wales (home), Italy (home), Switzerland (away), North Macedonia (home and away) Czech Republic (away).

