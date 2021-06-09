Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Far Cry 6 is on its way in and gaming fans will be wanting to know how and when they can pre-order the latest game in the franchise.

Over the years, Far Cry has been hugely successful since the first edition was released all the way back in 2004 and the latest game could be the best one yet.

Read More: Far Cry 6: UK Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Review And Everything You Need To Know

The only frustrations around the game are to do with the release, as a lot of issues, including the pandemic, have caused the development to be postponed.

However, if all reports are to be true, then we should expect to see the game released in October this year.

Read More: Far Cry 6: What is the release date?

Here are all of the details you need to know surrounding the pre-order of Far Cry 6:

When can I pre-order Far Cry 6?

The game is already available to pre-order now, so if you are keen to pick it up as soon as possible, pre-ordering is the best way to go.

Where can I pre-order Far Cry 6?

You can pre-order from many places, like Amazon, the Playstation Store and Ubisoft. If you are looking for the cheapest place to buy them, Amazon is the best place to go.

On Amazon, the Standard Edition costs £49.99, the Limited Edition Costs £54.99 and the Gold Edition costs £79.99 (all on PS5).

View the prices on all consoles here.

A lot has been happening in the Far Cry 6 world as of late, with the latest news around the game revealing a brand new trailer.

Read More: Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer Revealed by Ubisoft

This increased the excitement around the game and with only a few more months to go, it won’t be a shock to see more sneak peaks released for fans over the summer.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News