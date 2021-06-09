Bryce Hall took aim at KSI on social media once more ahead of his seismic YouTube vs TikTok Boxing match against Austin McBroom this weekend.

The two individuals have been trading blows to each other online for a number of weeks now between Hall, a 21-year-old influencer with almost 20 million followers, and KSI, a 27-year-old YouTuber with 12.7 million subscribers.

Hall will be stepping into the ring for the first time in what will officially be a white-collar contest, with heavier gloves and head guards.

KSI, however, has fought at a professional level. His 2018 bout with Joe Weller was where the social media boxing trend ultimately began and many others have made their way into the squared circle as a result.

It is unclear how the beef started between the two social media stars, but it appears that we could get a fight between the two individuals if Hall comes through his fight with McBroom unscathed.

Hall hits out at KSI

The feud between Hall and KSI does not look like it will be ending anytime soon, as the TikTok star, once again, took to Twitter to throw shade at the YouTuber turned musician.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: "I will be active across socials again after my devastating ( to my haters ) win on June 12th. KSI, I see you’ve become a fan recently with the three 30 minute vids about me! Do you want some team Bryce merch?"

This comes after KSI previously jibed at Hall following his press conference scuffle with McBroom, commenting on the fact that the TikToker found himself in a headlock.

Will fans be treated to a boxing match with these two? Time will only tell whether it will materialise and if Eddie Hearn will get involved once more to make the fight a professional one.

Watch this space.

