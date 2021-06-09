Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are some things that you just never expect to see on a football field.

It's football's capacity to surprise us that makes it such a universally adored sport.

But the shock factor of the game isn't always limited to the actions of the players on the field.

Very occasionally, outside agents interfere and create a scarcely believable story.

And that's exactly what happened in Poland earlier this week.

During a game between Olimpia Elblag and PISA Primavera Barczewo, two sides residing in the second division of Polish football, a parachutist crash landed onto pitch during the game.

As the ref scans his shoulder and the players begin to readjust their feet, the parachutist flies through the air and slides onto the turf.

Just when the pitch invader was dusting himself down and gathering his parachute, the referee marches over to dish out a yellow card.

You can see the moment when the referee and a handful of the players suddenly realise what's about to take place in the clip below:

The video has, unsurprisingly, gone viral on social media.

But that wasn't the end of the story.

Footage has also surfaced of the mystery parachutist flying through the air in a five-minute video shared on YouTube.

In the video you get to watch his journey from the moment he jumps out of the helicopter until he crash lands on the pitch, with the video culminating at the exact moment the referee brandishes a yellow card.

It's probably the first time you'll ever have seen Stadion Miejski, which is situated in the city of Elbląg, from any point of view, never mind from a sky diver's Gopro.

Check out the footage in the YouTube video below:

