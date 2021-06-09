Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Claressa Shields knows the whole world will be watching when she makes her MMA debut against Brittney Elkins on Thursday night at PFL 4: Anthony Pettis vs Alexander Martinez in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist will fight for the first time under the umbrella of the Professional Fighters League, which attracts a massive global audience.

Shields (0-0) is well aware that if she becomes an instant star in the PFL, fame and wealth await her, as well as a possible move to the UFC.

But before she can think about any of that she needs to make a strong first impression with the promotion, starting with her MMA debut against the 5 ft 11 in Elkins at Ocean Casino Resort on Thursday.

Elkins (3-6) has a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the Wyoming native will be a tough test for lightweight Shields.

However, after months of careful preparation at the renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy, Shields is feeling confident about her chances.

“I want to tell Brittney [Elkin] that she doesn’t sound confident in nothing that she’s saying,” Shields said to GIVEMESPORT at Tuesday's media day at the Ocean Casino Resort. “First it was supposed to be 15 seconds [to finish me], now it’s going to be the second round.

"Truth is, Brittney Elkin [sic] gonna lose. Period. I’ve been in training camp for seven months at the Jackson-Wink MMA camp, training with some heavy hitters. Arlene Blencowe, Holly Holm, Jonny ‘Bones.’

"I’ve put in a whole lot of time, and I didn’t come to the PFL just to have my beautiful record in boxing, and all my accomplishments derailed by somebody who is not even really a serious fighter."

Shields has a perfect 11-0 (2) record in boxing and vaulted onto the sport's biggest stage with wins over Christina Hammer and Ivana Habazin. Elkins is 3-6 and has lost three out of four MMA fights in the last five years.

Shields has two wins by knockout; Elkins has one stoppage win.

“I’m not even about to pay her attention for all this, she’s not going to knock me out or submit me," she added. "I’m an athlete, I’m a fighter and as much as anyone up here on this panel, I’m an MMA fighter like y’all [sic].

"So don’t count me out just because Brittney has been in MMA for 12 years and hasn’t been great at anything except for jiu-jitsu.

"I’m an all-around great athlete, great person and I’m just getting ready to get in there and shutting up all this stuff about grapplers being able to beat boxers.

"I’m not just a [boxer], I’m an MMA fighter now. Just accept it.”

