Battlefield 6: EA confirm title as Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 6 will be titled "Battlefield 2042," EA has revealed.

The American gaming organisation, along with DICE, officially announced the next instalment of the franchise and treated fans to a world-first look regarding what they can expect from the next chapter.

This game will be the developer's first step into the world of next-generation gaming for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, taking the first-person shooter into the future with revolutionised weaponry and warfare to the frontline.

Details regarding the launch of the trailer had been teased for some time, with DICE themselves sending out a cryptic social media post to its followers just weeks before the cloth was lifted on their work.

Gameplay screenshots were then leaked online but it was not clear as to what the pictures suggested at the time. With this in mind, the gaming community waited patiently for an announcement from the developers themselves.

Battlefield 2042 announced

While it may have seemed like an eternity for some, EA and DICE finally unveiled Battlefield 2042.

The official cover of the latest edition was revealed as part of the world premiere of the game, which provides a striking look regarding what's to come in the series.

In the trailer itself, there were plenty of things to get excited about - including the use of futuristic aircraft, guns and even robotic dogs were spotted prancing around the battlegrounds.

There will be two versions of the game, a standard and an ultimate edition, although it is not clear yet what both games will come with and what will be sacrificed.

Battlefield 2042 is likely to heavily featured at both E3 2021 and EA Play events, showcasing how the developers have let go of their historic spin on games to focus on a setting from more of a dystopian nature - 21 years into the future.

EA and DICE also promised to show gameplay footage in an exclusive trailer on Sunday 13th June 2021.

