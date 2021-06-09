Battlefield 2042: World reveal trailer dropped by EA

The Battlefield 2042 World Reveal Trailer has finally dropped and gamers were thoroughly excited by all the details that the new video showed.

Fans have been waiting a while now for the game to be released, but some delays due to the pandemic have caused this delay to be even longer. However we now know the game will be available for all to play on October 22nd 2021.

However, it was definitely worth the wait as it was revealed that what many would have thought would be called Battlefield 6 is in fact Battlefield 2042 - and this means that fans are being given a futuristic action game.

This will be very interesting, and also a slight risk, as some futuristic action games in the past have been deemed as failures by the fan base, like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare which has received a very low rating in comparison to other games in the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Shown To The World

The game was officially announced on 9th June and sent fans into a frenzy once they dropped a trailer that was over four minutes long.

It gave really good glimpses of the game, what fans can expect and how it will look when playing, as well as some hints for new things players can expect that they haven’t seen before, like Robot Dogs.

The trailer shows whole scale battles, across various landscapes and it looks like you will be able to fight in multiplayer in cities with huge skyscrapers, but also in deserted and frozen lands.

With Battlefield 5 released all the way back in 2018, a new game has been a long time coming, and it should hopefully be able to compete with the best action games around like Call of Duty with this futuristic world they are giving fans of the franchise.

It is easy to see why the trailer is so long as Battlefield had so many surprises to reveal. If gamers are looking for a new action game to get their hands on, Battlefield 2042 is certainly the one to get.

