Daily Digest: Helen Glover to become first GB rower to compete at Olympics after having children

In today’s news: Helen Glover is named in the GB Olympic rowing squad, Jess Carter extends her Chelsea contract and Sky Brown is set to become the youngest ever British Olympian.

Helen Glover named in GB Olympic rowing squad for Tokyo

Two-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Helen Glover has been announced in a 45-person squad for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The British team is made up of only eight returning Olympians, with Glover set to become the first to represent GB after having children.

The 34-year-old will compete in the women’s pairs alongside Polly Swann –– who won a silver medal in Rio de Janeiro at the 2016 Games.

Jess Carter extends Chelsea contract

Defender Jess Carter has signed a new contract with Chelsea until 2022, with an option for a further 12-month extension.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Birmingham in 2018 and played a crucial role in the Blues’ most recent league cup and WSL winning campaign.

Commenting on her new deal, the England international said: “‘I’ve grown so much here at this club, both on and off the pitch. I’ve hit a point now where I know what is expected of me, I know what I need to bring to the table, and I feel like I’m in a position now where I’m finally starting to compete with some of the girls.”

Skateboarders Sky Brown and Bombette Martin meet qualification standard for Olympics

British duo Sky Brown and Bombette Martin have both met the qualification standard for the Tokyo Olympics, though the pair still have to wait for the formal selection process.

12-year-old Brown is the youngest professional skateboarder in the world and will become Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympian. The Japanese born youngster, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 world championship, finished third in the rankings and will compete in the women’s park event.

Martin, meanwhile, is just two years Sky’s senior and finished 27th. The 14-year-old qualifies due to limits on the number of competitors per nation.

Team GB to play Zambia in Olympic warm-up game

Hege Riise’s Team GB side will play a friendly against Zambia at the bet365 Stadium before flying to Tokyo for this summer’s Olympics.

The match will take place on Thursday 1st July, with tickets available to buy from 11am on Friday 11th June.

Zambia, who have qualified for their first Olympics, are on a run of eight wins from 11 games but are ranked 95th in the world.

This will be the only opportunity for Great Britain fans to watch the side ahead of the tournament. You can find more details about the game here

Mastercard announced as founding global member of Women in Rugby

World Rugby has revealed details of a five-year partnership with Mastercard to accelerate the development of the Women in Rugby programme.

Mastercard will become the founding partner of the initiative and focus on enhancing youth participation and raising the profile of the women’s game around the world.

The company will also be an exclusive partner of the Youth Unstoppables element of the Women in Rugby Team Powered marketing campaign –– which will help young girls get involved in the sport with a series that champions inspirational female athletes across the globe.

