Sheffield Wednesday news: Fresh development emerges concerning Charles Hagan's Owls future

With the summer transfer window now officially open for English sides, it will be intriguing to see whether Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is able to build a squad which is capable of thriving in League One next season.

Whilst the Owls will be unable to pay fees for players due to the fact that they are currently under an embargo, they will be able to loan in individuals and use the free agent market to their advantage in the coming months.

Moore could also turn to the club's youth academy for inspiration during the upcoming campaign.

One of the players that Wednesday are keen to keep at Hillsborough is Charles Hagan who has featured predominantly at Under-23 level since arriving in Yorkshire last year following a stint at Chelsea.

As a result of his promising displays for the club, the winger was offered a new contract by the Owls last month.

However, with Hagan attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Stoke City and Brentford, he may have been willing to call time on his brief spell at Wednesday.

Yet according to The Star, talks between the winger and the Owls have progressed over the last couple of weeks as both parties look to finalise an agreement.

It is understood that Hagan wants to stay at the club due to the fact that he has a better chance of featuring regularly at senior level following Wednesday's decision to cut ties with a host of players.

The 19-year-old's only first-team appearance to date came during the Owls' defeat to Fulham in the League Cup last September.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Hagan does indeed commit his future to Wednesday, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Moore in the coming years.

Whilst it may take him some time to adapt to life in the third-tier due to the fact that he has never played at this level, the winger will be confident in his ability to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Cameron Dawson by featuring regularly for the Owls.

When you consider that off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines at Hillsborough, there is every chance that Wednesday will need to rely on their youth players to step up to the plate next season as a result of their current financial constraints.

Therefore, extending Hagan's stay could prove to be a shrewd move by the club as he may help to fill the void left by the likes of Kadeem Harris and Adam Reach who are both set to move on to pastures new this summer when their contracts expire.

