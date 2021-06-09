Grant Hanley explains how Norwich have achieved their success under Daniel Farke

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grant Hanley has given an insight into how hard Daniel Farke works the Norwich players in training and the impact that this has had on the squad as a whole.

Farke was handed the Norwich job in July 2017, and brought in Hanley during his first transfer window at the club.

Over the past four years, Hanley has worked under the German coach, through the high of getting promoted to the Premier League in 2019, to the low of getting relegated the following season.

He now has a thorough understanding of how Farke operates, and speaking on the High Performance Podcast recently, he admitted that the 44-year-old is a very demanding manager, but that this method has allowed him reach a level in training that he could never have imagined before.

When reflecting on the success that Norwich have had under Farke, Hanley pointed to the squad's mindset and how driven they are to maintain high standards in training.

He said: "I think the sort of mentality we have at Norwich and how hard we train as well, and what the manager demands of you, it's unbelievable. The workload that we get through, I would never have dreamed that I would be able to train like I train, other lads are probably similar.

"And that's the way it is and that's the standards. At first, you're probably a bit shocked by it. And at first, you're probably thinking, 'What is this? What's going on here?' But, I think at the end of the day, when you get success and you feel like you're part of something that's going to be successful, you don't care."

Sticking by these principles has certainly paid off for Norwich this season. The Canaries stormed to the Championship title, finishing six points clear of their nearest challengers, Watford.

This means that they will be back in the Premier League again next year, and Hanley will be hoping that Farke can keep them in the top-flight for longer than just a solitary season this time around.

The 29-year-old defender will also be aiming to finish off a wonderful campaign for himself on a high when he represents Scotland at Euro 2020 this summer.

The delayed tournament is now just days away, and Hanley could have a crucial role to play as Steve Clarke's men look to navigate their way through a group containing Croatia, Czech Republic and fierce rivals England.

If he can bring the mentality and drive that has worked so well at Norwich under Farke's guidance to the Scotland camp, Hanley and co. could have every chance of progressing through to the knockout stages.

