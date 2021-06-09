West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies keeper Josh Griffiths linked with summer exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to banish the memories of what was an extremely disappointing 2020/21 campaign by making a positive start to their return to the Championship later this year.

With the Baggies needing to overhaul their squad after suffering relegation from the Premier League, it was hardly a shock when they opted to part ways with seven senior players last month.

One of the individuals who is set to move on to pastures new when his contract expires at the end of June is goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

The 37-year-old's imminent exit may give the likes of Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths the opportunity to vie for a place in West Brom's match-day squad next season.

However, with West Ham United and Watford both pulling out of the race to sign Sam Johnstone this summer, there is every chance that the England international will stay at the Hawthorns.

This in turn could have an impact on Griffiths' immediate future as he is unlikely to overtake Johnstone in the pecking order at West Brom.

Having recently been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, the 19-year-old is now attracting the attention of other League One sides.

According to the Daily Mail, Portsmouth and Lincoln City are both keen to secure the services of Griffiths on a temporary basis as West Brom weigh up whether to sanction a departure.

A stand-out performer during his loan spell at Cheltenham Town last season, the shot-stopper managed to keep 21 clean-sheets in League Two as he helped the club seal promotion to the third-tier.

As a result of the consistency of his displays at this level, Griffiths was named in England's Under-21 side for the European Championships earlier this year.

1 of 15 How many First Division/Premier League titles have West Brom won? 0 1 2 3

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

An exciting young talent, Griffiths managed to make considerable strides in terms of his development last season by featuring on 50 occasions for Cheltenham in all competitions.

Whilst the keeper will be keen to prove his worth to the Baggies during pre-season, it could be argued that another loan move may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as it will give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

By performing admirably in League One for a side like Portsmouth or Lincoln, Griffiths will return to the Hawthorns next year as a much more accomplished player.

Taking this into consideration, it could end up benefitting both parties if West Brom opt to sanction a move for the shot-stopper in the coming weeks.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News