Man Utd latest news: Talks scheduled with Paul Pogba amid transfer fear

According to ESPN, Manchester United are set to enter contract negotiations with Paul Pogba amid fears the Frenchman could leave the club on a free next summer.

What's the latest news involving Paul Pogba?

Pogba is about to enter the final year of his contract with United and the Red Devils are eager to start talks with the midfielder over a fresh deal at Old Trafford according to ESPN.

The report states that United haven't given up hope on extending Pogba's stay, despite his agent Mino Raiola suggesting the 28-year-old will not sign a new contract at the club.

Talks with the player are reportedly set for after the European Championships, however, there are fears that Pogba could delay making a decision until beyond this summer to attract other bidders.

What clubs would be interested in Pogba?

ESPN claim that Pogba would have a host of top continental clubs interested in clinching his signature next summer if he were available on a free transfer. Those clubs include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Still, the report does suggest that this summer may be too soon for some of those potential suitors as it is doubtful they could afford the financial implications of the deal.

How has Pogba performed this season?

In the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Pogba was a consistent presence for United having featured on 26 occasions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Despite being United's fourth-best performer this term with a WhoScored rating of 7.06, it has been his worst-rated season at the club since he returned in 2016.

Can United afford to lose Pogba?

Losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of his contract at the club would be a bitter pill to swallow. Even despite the club's huge standing in the game, they surely can't afford to lose a player of his stature for free.

In 2016, the Manchester outfit paid a then world-record fee for the Frenchman. According to Transfermarkt, he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for a fee in the region of £94.5m.

If United can command a fee for the midfielder this summer, perhaps it would be worth selling him to avoid receiving nothing in a years' time as the money could then be redistributed across the squad in key areas that need improvement.

On a free, however, watching him walk away for the second time in his career would be gutting.

