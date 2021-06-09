Tottenham transfer latest: Raheem Sterling would not want to join Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is not interested in a move to Tottenham this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raheem Sterling?

Sterling has no interest in moving to Spurs as part of a swap deal for England captain Harry Kane according to Football Insider, although the 26-year-old's future at City is still uncertain.

He had been linked as a potential makeweight for his England teammate by The Sun in May.

This Spurs fan on The Football Terrace is in absolute MELTDOWN after hearing about Antonio Conte!

The report claims that the England winger would be willing to leave Manchester this summer, but only if he were to receive an offer from a Champions League club competing for major trophies.

As it stands, Sterling still has just over two years to run on a deal that reportedly sees him earn £300k-per-week.

How many goals did Sterling score last season?

The City winger had his worst Premier League season since 2016/17 with a WhoScored rating of 7.22 this term, despite netting ten goals and registering seven assists.

That would point to the extremely high standards Sterling has set as, during the three previous league campaigns, he scored a minimum of 17 times in England's top flight.

Still, he made 28 starts for Pep Guardiola this term on his way to a third Premier League winner's medal in four seasons. The 26-year-old also lifted the League Cup for the fifth time in his career.

Would he have been a good fit for Spurs?

Sterling could have been an ideal fit for Spurs. Their current squad includes very few trophy winners and perhaps the England international could have added a winning mentality to the dressing room as he has played a key role in City's recent success.

The former Liverpool winger has also proved his versatility this term, having played in a number of positions across the frontline.

Although Sterling may well have become a key asset to Spurs' strike-force, if Kane were to leave Tottenham this summer, then they would surely still need to move for a more natural centre-forward to help replace the 23 league goals he scored.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

Who could Spurs target instead?

Chairman Daniel Levy should be on the lookout for a top attacking option in the transfer window in case of Kane's departure.

As reported by the Daily Mail last month, Tottenham could look to sign Manchester United's Anthony Martial or Sterling's teammate Gabriel Jesus in a potential swap deal plus cash for Spurs' talisman.

In January, Eurosport revealed that Spurs are lining up a summer move for Southampton striker Danny Ings and they would put together a bid for the forward if he were thought to be seriously considering his future.

Indeed, Ings could be a solid replacement for Kane as he has netted 12 goals in 26 Premier League starts which is a respectable tally in a side that ended the season in 15th place, albeit not as big a name.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News