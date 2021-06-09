Wolves transfer rumours: Lage getting straight to work as club targets exciting La Liga youngster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that new Wolves manager Bruno Lage may look to sign Barcelona winger Trincao this summer.

What did Romano say about Trincao?

Lage's appointment at Molineux was only confirmed on Wednesday morning, but it seems that he is wasting little time in getting straight to work on bringing in new signings now that the transfer window has officially opened.

According to Romano, one player who could be coming to the Midlands this summer is Trincao. Taking to Twitter, Romano said: "Bruno Lage is already working for new Wolves signing.

"Trincão potential target but Koeman still has to decide on him."

Have Wolves done business with Barcelona before?

They have indeed, and it was recently.

Last September, Wolves signed Nelson Semedo from the Spanish giants for £27m. This indicates that Wolves currently have the financial backing to be a realistic landing spot for players departing Barcelona right now.

Wolves may have to pay a similar fee to lure Trincao away from Barcelona as well, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £22.5m, although the Catalan club may seek a higher figure than this due to the youngster's age and potential.

What were Trincao's stats in 2020/21?

The 21-year-old featured in 28 La Liga matches this season, but only started three of those games (via WhoScored). Overall, he managed to chip in with five goal involvements, including netting a brace against Alaves back in February.

He also played in all but one of Barcelona's Champions League fixtures, as Ronald Koeman's side made it through to the last 16 before being eliminated by PSG.

Would Trincao be a good early signing for Lage at Wolves?

Lage has got straight down to business, and in Trincao, he seems to have picked out just the player that Wolves need next season.

The Premier League side were dealt a major blow back in April when Pedro Neto suffered a serious knee injury which is set to keep him out until the back end of the year. However, by bringing in Trincao, Wolves may have found the ideal replacement.

The pair are the same age, and have similar skill sets, with Trincao showing his talent at Braga prior to his move to Barcelona when he registered eight goals and eight assists, as well as 63 successful dribbles in the league in 2019/20, while Neto delivered 11 goal contributions and managed 64 successful dribbles in the English top-flight for Wolves this season. This suggests that both players are comfortable with the ball at their feet and have an eye for goal.

If Trincao can replicate the form that he showed at Braga and, to a lesser extent, at Barcelona, then Wolves should be able to cope without Neto for the first couple of months of the season. When he is then fit to return, he could play in tandem with Trincao, which would be a mouthwatering prospect for Lage and Wolves' supporters.

