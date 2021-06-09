Liverpool transfer latest: Mino Raiola could prevent summer deal for Ryan Gravenberch

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool could explore the potential to reach an agreement this summer to sign Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, though Mino Raiola could prove a major stumbling block.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Gravenberch?

The report claims that the Reds are interested in signing Dutch midfielder Gravenberch and are keen to explore the possibility of agreeing a fee right away ahead of a move to Anfield in the 2022/23 campaign.

The report suggests that Liverpool are eager to beat the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona to his signature, although his agent could prove to be a major issue in negotiations.

Could Mino Raiola prove to be an issue for Liverpool?

Raiola is widely regarded to be one of the most difficult agents for clubs to deal with.

The report from Anfield Central suggests that the agent will reiterate that Gravenberch has "zero chance" of moving to Anfield this summer, in what could end up being a difficult negotiation process for the likes of Michael Edwards in Liverpool's boardroom.

Liverpool are reportedly very keen to find a solution but will have to wait until after the Euros before Ajax will even entertain an approach for the 19-year-old.

How did Gravenberch perform this season?

The Dutchman made 47 appearances for Ajax this season, with five goals and six assists to his name. Indeed, the box-to-box midfielder was a key part of Ajax's title-winning campaign and their Dutch Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp would have got to have a closer look at Gravenberch when Liverpool faced Ajax in the group stages of the Champions League.

When the sides met in Liverpool's 1-0 win in December, Gravenberch was Ajax's second-best performer with a WhoScored rating of 7.07. From the heart of midfield, he made the most successful dribbles (4) of any player on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, his strengths include his passing, aerial duels and concentration. Promisingly, another strong attribute is to be his long shots, which could make him a useful asset to the Reds considering just six goals were scored by Liverpool midfielders in the Premier League in the season just gone.

Would he be a good fit for Liverpool?

That would certainly appear to be the case, yes.

Liverpool could be on the lookout for a midfield replacement as Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly all but completed a move to PSG upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Gravenberch could be an ideal solution to the Reds' midfield - not only in the present, but for the future as well. At just 19 years old, he clearly has buckets of potential and could become part of Liverpool's plans for years to come.

