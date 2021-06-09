Man Utd transfer news: Borussia Dortmund set Jadon Sancho deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United a deadline in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Reports from Bild claim that Dortmund have made it clear that, if there are no suitable offers tabled for United target Sancho by the end of July, then he will remain in the Bundesliga.

How much do Dortmund want for Sancho?

Based on reports from Bild, Dortmund are looking for an offer in the region of €93m plus €23m in add-ons (roughly £79.9m plus £19.8m) to convince them to sell one of their main assets.

Despite the German club's hefty demands, previous reports from Eurosport claim that United are not keen to pay more than £70m, which may suggest that there is still some way to go in terms of agreeing on a fee for the England international.

Is Sancho worth that much?

Arguably, yes.

Despite the eye-watering figures involved for Sancho, at just 21 years old he has bundles of potential and he could feasibly be United's right-winger for years to come.

Still, it must be said that there are cheaper options on the market. For example, United have been linked with Leeds winger Raphinha who is valued by Transfermarkt at £27m.

The Brazilian has made 15 goal contributions in his debut season in England's top flight. For example, if the Manchester giants were able to secure him (or another target) for a cheaper financial outlay than Sancho, then perhaps they could spend extra funds on other areas of their squad.

How have United coped without a natural right winger this season?

United have performed admirably in the Premier League this season considering their inconsistencies in the right-wing position, as the Red Devils secured a second-placed finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fielded seven different players on the right flank this term including the likes of Dan James and Marcus Rashford, and he has struggled to find a solution within the club.

Mason Greenwood has featured on 20 occasions there in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring five goals. However, the 19-year-old is naturally a striker and has been a makeshift solution to a long-term issue.

The lack of certainty at right-wing would suggest that a new option there must be brought in to allow United to make the next step in their progression and potentially mount a genuine title challenge on their fierce rivals Manchester City.

