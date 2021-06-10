Euro 2020 isn't the only major international tournament taking place this summer because the 2021 Copa America is creeping ever closer.

Now, that might seem like the most obvious statement of all time to a seasoned football fan, but lest we forget that there was a time when it looked as though the Copa America would be postponed.

Thankfully, though, that hasn't been the case and fans of the South American game can tuck in to a footballing feast this summer, albeit one that has switched host nations umpteen times.

2021 Copa America

In the end, Brazil were chosen as the most suitable country to host their neighbours for the second time in a row and it will do nothing but consolidate their status as favourites to win.

Not only are Brazil entering the competition as last-minutes hosts, but also the reigning champions, swagging their way to a 3-1 victory over Peru in the 2019 climax at the Maracana.

But can they go all the way this time around? It's difficult to say, but there's no denying that Tite has the most bountiful resources on paper compared to his South American rivals.

Paulo Fonseca the NEW Tottenham Manager? (Football Terrace)

Brazil's incredible options

And the Brazil manager certainly had plenty of big decisions to make ahead of the tournament, finally revealing his definitive 24-man squad to the world on Wednesday evening.

No doubt the ears of contenders such as Argentina, Colombia and Chile pricked up as the squad spread across social media and it certainly makes for an intimidating prospect.

While there might not have been too many surprises amongst Tite's picks, the announcement was a formidable reminder that Brazil have some of the best squad depth in all of international football.

Brazil's squad depth

As such, we wanted to take a closer look at the sheer variety of Tite's options ahead of their opening game with Venezuela on Sunday by imaging how the five-time world champions might line up.

So, yes, we have had a pop at imagining how Tite might posture his starting XI, but we've also been keen to hammer home Brazil's squad depth by showing the alternate options in each position.

Trust us when we say Brazil have plenty of top quality stars in their arsenal, so be sure to check out the great footballing nation's enviable options going into the Copa America down below:

It's like somebody took a screenshot of Lionel Messi's nightmares, isn't it?

Brazil remain strong favourites

The eyes of the world will likely be on the Barcelona star as he hopes to win his first international trophy with Argentina and Brazil will surely posed the biggest threat to that long-running dream.

And it's easy to see why when you consider that Brazil have two of the world's best goalkeepers in Alisson and Ederson as well as three world-class centre-backs in Militao, Silva and Marquinhos.

Marry that to the stunning midfield combination of Fabinho and Casemiro plus an astonishing bank of attacking talent, most notably Neymar and Firmino, for a clear demonstration of Brazil's strength.

It's hard to know exactly how Tite will set up his side - Militao could start ahead of Silva and 'Gabigol' could easily lead the line - but let that dilemma underline just how much Brazil have to play with.

And although that alone won't be enough to win the tournament, make no mistake that whoever conquers South America this summer will either be Brazil or the valiant nation that vanquishes them.

News Now - Sport News