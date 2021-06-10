Portugal are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 this summer.

While their triumph at the European Championships five years ago might have come as a major shock, there would be no such surprise if the Selecao retained their continental crown in 2020.

Besides, it's universally accepted that the current crop of Portuguese talent is actually superior to the cohort that defeated France at the Stade de France courtesy of Eder's iconic winner.

Portugal's Euro 2020 hopes

The likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota and Renato Sanches are all entering Euro 2020 in fantastic form and that's before we mention the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, arguably the biggest area in which Portugal have improved their ranks since Euro 2016 has been in attacking midfield because they now have a certain Bruno Fernandes at their disposal.

The Manchester United general was between spells at Udinese and Sampdoria when Portugal conquered the continent in 2016 and wouldn't make his international debut until the following year.

Fernandes and Portugal

But fast-forward to 2020 and there's a quiet understanding that if Portugal are to retain their status as European champions that it will be in no small part down to Fernandes playing his best football.

United fans have seen Fernandes firing on all cylinders across the 2020/21 campaign, but the 26-year-old has struggled to have a similar impact when it comes to the international set-up.

Or so we thought. With Euro 2020 less than 48 hours away, Portugal played their final warm-up game against Israel on Wednesday night and Fernandes dropped a masterclass in midfield.

Fernandes' individual highlights

Helping himself to two fantastic goals and laying on an assist for Ronaldo to boot, Fernandes reminded the world of the quality he can bring to Euro 2020 across a convincing 4-0 victory.

And in the aftermath of such a fantastic performance, it's only natural that individual highlights have emerged with Twitter users @ClipsMu and @CompsMU stitching together Fernandes' best bits.

Even if you only watch the montages for the sheer brilliance of Fernandes' second goal, it'll have been worth the time and effort, so be sure to check out his superb display down below:

Euro 2020 isn't ready for Fernandes. Incredible stuff.

Fernandes ready to take Euro 2020 by storm

While, yes, Israel are by no means the highest level of opposition, Fernandes' swaggering display was the proof we've needed for a long time that he can thrive in Fernando Santos' system.

There is so much quality at the top end of Portugal's midfield that balancing the likes of Fernandes and Bernardo Silva has been difficult at times, but there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Sure, Silva is world-class, too, but on the back of the season that Fernandes has enjoyed, you'll forgive us for thinking that getting the best out of the United star is more important to Portugal's chances.

And if he can produce anything like the sort of performances that saw him brush aside Israel at Euro 2020, then don't be surprised if he helps to inspire Portugal to the European summit once again.

