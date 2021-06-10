Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Lyle Taylor linked with exit as Championship side eye swoop

Following an underwhelming season in the Championship, Nottingham Forest will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton during the upcoming campaign.

However, in order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship, the Reds will unquestionably need to address their attacking issues in the transfer market.

Forest's lack of firepower played a key role in their inconsistency last season as they only netted 37 goals in 46 league games.

Whilst the Reds have already decided to part ways with Glenn Murray this summer, they could be about to wave goodbye to another forward who ultimately failed to deliver the goods at the City Ground last season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Stoke City are set to open talks with Forest forward Lyle Taylor as they look to bolster their squad.

It is understood that the Reds are willing to listen to offers for the 31-year-old whose stint at the club has been nothing short of disastrous.

Since joining Forest last year, Taylor has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions despite making 42 appearances in all competitions.

With the forward's current deal set to run until 2023, the Reds could secure a respectable fee for him if Stoke are indeed willing to secure a move.

Taylor's departure may also pave the way for Brennan Johnson to feature regularly for Forest next season.

The Wales international recently returned to the club following a loan spell with Lincoln City in which he helped the League One side reach the play-off final by providing 24 direct goal contributions in 40 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how poor Taylor was for Forest last season, it is somewhat of a shock that he is attracting interest from another Championship side.

As well averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.22 in the second-tier, the former Charlton Athletic man only managed to complete 73.7% of his passes whilst he also struggled to beat defenders in one-on-one duels as he completed 0.3 dribbles per match.

Taking these statistics into consideration, it is surely a no-brainer for Forest to cash in on Taylor with Stoke seemingly willing to negotiate a deal.

The Reds may potentially benefit from the forward's exit as they could use the funds generated from his sale to reinvest into their squad which in turn could have a positive impact on their fortunes next season.

