Man Utd transfer news: £10m Kieran Trippier bid rejected by Atletico Madrid

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have had a bid in the region of £10m rejected for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

United have made an opening bid for England right-back Trippier which has reportedly been rejected by Atletico and, as a result, the Red Devils will need to increase their offer to seal his transfer.

The report suggests that the former Tottenham full-back's future is in major doubt despite being part of the Atletico squad that lifted the La Liga title this season.

He is reportedly keen on a return to England this summer, where he made 107 Premier League appearances and registered 18 assists amid United's interest.

How much is Trippier worth?

Football Insider stated that United bid just £10m for the right-back. The reported fee is almost half of what the Spanish champions paid for the 30-year-old in 2019 when they sent £19.8m to Spurs for his services.

Transfermarkt value Trippier at £18m and he still has another two years remaining on his current deal that could keep him in the Spanish capital until 2023.

Do Atletico need to sell?

Potentially, yes.

In November, Goal claimed that Atletico's debt had increased to a staggering €999m (£861.4m) as of June 2020.

With that number in mind, the Spanish champions may find themselves in a financial situation where they could be forced to sell some of their stars to try and offset such a huge figure.

This could go some way to explaining United's reported low-ball opening offer for the former Tottenham star, as Atletico find themselves in financial difficulty.

How has Trippier performed this season?

Trippier earned the first trophy of his career this season after beating the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to the La Liga title with Atletico.

The right-back was Atletico's second-best performer in the Spanish top flight this term, according to WhoScored, with a rating of 7.2. Indeed, the former Spurs star registered six assists from full-back and completed 1.2 accurate crosses per 90 minutes.

He also proved to be a force to be reckoned with in defence as he averaged the most tackles and interceptions per game of any current Atletico player this season, with 2.2 and 1.4 respectively.

His form abroad caught Gareth Southgate's attention and the England manager has included him in his 26 man squad for the European Championships.

He is currently included in their preparations for the tournament which will see England face Croatia on Sunday in a repeat of the World Cup semi-final three years ago.

