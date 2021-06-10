France showed why they are favourites to win Euro 2020 with a comfortable victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps' side won 3-0 courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud (2).

France were by far the superior side and, in truth, they could have won by a lot more.

Giroud emerged from the bench to score twice but he was still not overly happy after the final whistle.

The Frenchman decided to call out his teammate, Kylian Mbappe, for not passing to him when he should have during the game.

"Sometimes you make the runs and ball is not arriving. Perhaps we could have found each other better, there it is," he said, per the Daily Mail.

But how has Mbappe responded to those comments? Not well, it seems.

L'Equipe have reported that the 22-year-old is absolutely furious with Giroud's comments.

Mbappe felt so attacked that he wanted to hold his own press conference to hit back at the Chelsea man.

All is not well in the French camp, it seems.

It will be interesting to see what Mbappe has to say when he finally does speak out to the media.

Deschamps, meanwhile, has refused to blame either player for not finding each other as much as they should have on the pitch.

Luke Chadwick on Paul Pogba | The Football Terrace

He said, per AS: “If the ball always goes to whoever is asking for it… it’s always the same. It could be that what Giroud says is true. In some situations, the pass does not arrive.

"But we should not stigmatize Kylian or anyone else. Oliver does not have the same profile as Mbappé. He has a more axial pivotal position and in the first half with Benzema the front three can change positions and swap zones. It is up to the players to decide.”

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News