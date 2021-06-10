England quiz: 20 questions to prove you're the ultimate Three Lions fan
England is ready for another summer of footballing festivities at Euro 2020.
The Three Lions always captivate the nation whenever they take on an international tournament and supporters all have their own fond memories of cheering on the lads from their sofas and beyond.
The summer of 2021 is absolutely no different in that respect and here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to test the knowledge of supporters by compiling the ultimate England quiz.
Excited England fans
For this quiz, we are focusing on the senior men's team and their long, decorated history across everything from the Euros, World Cup, UEFA Nations League and everything in between.
All in all, we have 20 questions that will test your knowledge on England's greatest ever players, the nation's most enduring footballing records and countless iconic moments at tournaments.
How to mark the quiz
And we're taking things so seriously that there's even a way you can rank your results. So, be sure to check out the mark scheme down below to see where your score might rank amongst others.
0-4 correct: Rob Green vs USA - absolute calamity
5-9 correct: David Batty and Gareth Southgate from the penalty spot
10-14 correct: Italia 90 and Euro 96 - close, but no cigar
15-19 correct: 1966 World Cup - it's coming home
20 correct: Big Sam Allardyce - 100% winning record
Ultimate England quiz
Got it? Right, well, grab a hold of that Three Lions crest, get belting out the national anthem, tell the world 'it's coming home' and get started with GIVEMESPORT's ultimate England quiz down below: