Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The excitement for SummerSlam has been building in recent weeks.

With WWE announcing their return to a live tour schedule in July, all eyes naturally turned to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It's fair to assume that the company will be pulling out all the stops, having just announced Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as their venue for a PPV on a Saturday night.

But what exactly will WWE have in store for SummerSlam?

Well, according to WrestleVotes, we could be seeing WrestleMania 2.0 in August - with a potentially massive main event.

"After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania," they tweeted.

"'All resources will be tapped into' is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want [Roman] Reigns v [John] Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided."

Yep, we're definitely down to see a WrestleMania-style event this summer, and Reigns vs Cena would be one hell of a way to close the show.

READ MORE: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

There are also a number of other SummerSlam rumours swirling as we start to make our way down the road to this year's event.

Becky Lynch is another massive name tipped to make a return. She's been away from WWE since May 2020, when she announced her pregnancy.

The Irish Superstar gave birth to her first child back in December and photos have since emerged of her looking in incredible shape just a few months later.

Check out a recent image below:

There's no doubt that WWE could do with an injection of Becky's star power and having her return in front of a massive crowd at SummerSlam would be absolutely epic.

We'll have to wait and see what unfolds, of course, but it sounds like WWE have massive plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

News Now - Sport News