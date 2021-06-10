Tottenham transfer news: Bundesliga ace who Spurs have been linked with wants a new challenge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer could leave the club this summer in search of a fresh challenge, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest news on Sabitzer?

Sabitzer has spent the last six years at Leipzig, and it is now claimed that he is open to trying somewhere new.

This could put Tottenham on high alert, as the north London club have previously been linked with the 27-year-old but have been unable to prise him away from Leipzig to date.

How much would Sabitzer cost?

The main reason that Spurs have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Sabitzer thus far seems to be the Austrian's price-tag. His €50m (£43m) release clause priced him out of a move away from Leipzig, but it now appears that he could be available for a significantly lower fee.

Given that he only has one year left on his contract and has shown no intention of extending that deal, Sabitzer may only cost €17.5m (£15.1m) this summer.

This drop in price could tempt Tottenham back into the market for the 50-cap international.

What's been said about Sabitzer?

When Tottenham were linked with Sabitzer back in April, their former goalkeeper Paul Robinson was very excited by the prospect of him joining Spurs, and lavished praise on the playmaker.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Sabitzer is a sensational player.

“He really is a top player and I think he’d be a good signing.

“Spurs have been linked with him for a while and quite a few other top players and it tells you a lot about the chairman. It is credit to Daniel Levy really."

Should Tottenham renew their interest in Sabitzer?

Absolutely.

Getting Sabitzer for a touch over £15m would be a bargain in the current transfer market. At 27, he seems to be in his prime, and his statistics over the last couple of years back that up as well. Since the start of the 2019/20 season, he has registered 29 goal involvements in the Bundesliga.

In the same amount of time, Tanguy Ndombele, who is tasked with producing the goods from midfield for Tottenham, has only directly contributed to nine goals in England's top-flight.

Spurs need a little more of an attacking threat from their midfielders next year, rather than relying heavily on their forwards for goals, and Sabitzer could help with this. He is used to competing towards the top of the table and making the latter stages of the Champions League, having got to the last four of the competition in 2019/20 with Leipzig, so he has shown that he belongs at this level.

Tottenham should pounce upon hearing the news of his valuation dropping dramatically and snap him up this summer, because this is a potential deal that is simply too good to ignore.

