Drew McIntyre has ascended to the top of the professional wrestling mountain in recent years.

At WrestleMania 36, he captured the WWE Championship, becoming the first-ever British world champion in history.

For much of the next 12 months, he carried RAW through the 'pandemic era' before eventually dropping the title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber in February.

Since then, The Scottish Warrior has been locked in competition with Bobby Lashley, who has since ascended the throne.

After a number of opportunities to recapture the belt at WrestleMania 37 and Backlash, McIntyre has one 'final' chance to beat The All Mighty at Hell in a Cell.

If Drew fails, he will have to drop his title challenge... at least for now. But who would he go on to feud with afterward?

We will have to wait and see, of course, if he is successful or not at Hell in a Cell.

Despite being fully focused on de-throning Lashley, McIntyre has recently discussed who else he would like to work with in WWE and named WALTER as a future opponent.

In fact, he believes it's only a matter of time until he clashes with the NXT United Kingdom Champion.

"I can’t wait until it happens, it’s going to happen," McIntyre said.

"It’s just a matter of time. You know, we rolled in the ring a few minutes at Survivor Series. We got into a big man chop battle, you can decide for yourself who won that one, obviously, I’m going to be a bit biased.

"But WALTER is just someone who, talk about believability in the ring, you watch a WALTER match and he makes you believe.

"He’s so big, unique looking, and dominant, with such a believable style. He is somebody who has done a great job as the NXT UK representative and a representative of European wrestling.

"He came out of nowhere. I remember the first day I saw him. It was right before I came back to the WWE.

"I was at wXw in Germany and was like, ‘Who is that? Why have I never seen him before?’ That’s somebody who I would’ve picked as one of my guys to work with during that time.

"But we never got the chance to get together because I never knew he existed, quite frankly. But now, everyone knows he exists and that match is going to happen eventually."

McIntyre vs WALTER?! Sign us up!

