Cristiano Ronaldo crowned fans’ favourite player of 21st Century ahead of Euro 2020
Brought to you by Heineken
Although it would be silly to write him off appearing at Euro 2024, there’s every chance that Euro 2020 will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance at a European Championship.
The legendary forward helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and will be acutely aware that triumphing again this summer would further enhance his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
Ahead of the tournament, BBC Sport published a 64-man shortlist comprised of the 21st Century’s best European players.
The 64 footballers were split into 16 different groups (A-P). The player in each group who received the most votes from fans advanced to the last 16.
The eight who prevailed in the last 16 went to the quarter-finals, four advanced to the semis, while two battled it out in the final.
And it was Ronaldo who eventually claimed the title of fans’ favourite European player of the 21st Century.
Group stage results
Group A: 1. Thierry Henry (63%), 2. Luis Figo (17%), Arjen Robben (9%), Kylian Mbappe (7%).
Group B: 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (78%), 2. Luka Modric (11%), Harry Kane (9%), Karim Benzema (2%).
Group C: 1. Kevin De Bruyne (35%), 2. Patrick Vieira (28%), 3. Sergio Ramos (23%), 4. Edwin van der Sar (14%).
Group D: 1. Zinedine Zidane (74%), 2. Wayne Rooney (18%), 3. Iker Casillas (7%), 4. Pepe (1%).
Group E: 1. Clarence Seedorf (29%), 2. Gareth Bale (28%), 3. Pavel Nedved (24%), 4. Franck Ribery (19%).
Group F: 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (48%), 2. N'Golo Kante (26%), 3. Fernando Torres (15%), 4. Michael Owen (11%).
Group G: 1. Paul Scholes (39%), 2. Fabio Cannavaro (23%), 3. Ruud van Nistelrooy (19%), 4. Henrik Larsson (19%).
Group H: 1. Paolo Maldini (57%), 2. Cesc Fabregas (16%), 3. Raul (14%), Manuel Neuer (13%).
Group I: 1. Steven Gerrard (44%), 2. Gianluigi Buffon (37%), 3. Thomas Muller (13%), 4. Alessandro Nesta (6%).
Group J: 1. David Beckham (51%), 2. Robert Lewandowski (36%), 3. John Terry (8%), 4. Deco (5%).
Group K: 1. Xavi (66%), 2. Eden Hazard (14%), 3. Oliver Kahn (10%), 4. Petr Cech (10%).
Group L: 1. Alessandro del Piero (42%), 2. Frank Lampard (30%), 3. Virgil van Dijk (18%), 4. Andriy Shevchenko (10%).
Group M: 1. Dennis Bergkamp (62%), 2. Carles Puyol (14%), 3. Philipp Lahm (13%), 4. Nemanja Vidic (11%).
Group N: 1. Andrea Pirlo (58%), 2. Robin van Persie (20%), 3. Rio Ferdinand (14%), 4. Ashley Cole (8%).
Group O: 1. Xabi Alonso (38%), 2. David Silva (31%), 3. Vincent Kompany (19%), 4. Gerard Pique (12%).
Group P: 1. Andres Iniesta (51%), 2. Alan Shearer (27%), 3. Francesco Totti (17%), 4. David Villa (5%).
Last 16 results
(Scores represent percentage of the vote)…
Thierry Henry 43-57 Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne 17-83 Zinedine Zidane
Clarence Seedorf 33-67 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paul Scholes 39-61 Paolo Maldini
Steven Gerrard 43-57 David Beckham
Xavi 66-34 Alessandro Del Piero
Andrea Pirlo 45-55 Dennis Bergkamp
Andres Iniesta 80-20 Xabi Alonso
Quarter-final results
Cristiano Ronaldo 51% - 49% Zinedine Zidane
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 42% - 58% Paolo Maldini
David Beckham 45% - 55% Xavi
Dennis Bergkamp 47% - 53% Andres Iniesta
Semi-final results
Cristiano Ronaldo 62% - 38% Paolo Maldini
Xavi 28% - 72% Andres Iniesta
Final result
Cristiano Ronaldo 56% - 44% Andres Iniesta
Legends everywhere but it was five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo who claimed the crown, defeating Barcelona and Spain hero Andres Iniesta in the final.
Congratulations, Cristiano!
Euro 2020 predictions (The Football Terrace)