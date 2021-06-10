Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On June 9, 2011, Liverpool completed the signing of Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder was just 20 years old when he made the move from Sunderland to Merseyside.

Henderson had been a regular for Sunderland for two seasons, racking up 79 appearances and scoring five goals.

His form for his boyhood club convinced Liverpool to pay £20 million for his services.

Henderson endured a tricky start but has since emerged into a key player for the Reds.

He was made captain of the club in 2015, following Steven Gerrard, and has since gone on to lead the club to the Champions League and Premier League title.

Now 30, Henderson is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Henderson had his fair share of doubters when he first signed for Liverpool.

So, after 10 years with the club, we've decided to look back at some of the replies when Sky Sports announced that he had joined Liverpool a decade ago.

Of course, there were positive comments as well, but we've picked out some of the negative ones that have aged very badly.

It's fair to say that Henderson has made all those comments look very silly.

Henderson has made 392 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 30 times. He's also helped the club win five trophies.

Now 30, Henderson is still going strong with the Reds.

He's had an injury-hit season which saw him miss the last few months of the campaign.

He's back fully fit, though, and will no doubt be a key figure as England look to end their 55-year wait for a trophy at Euro 2020.

