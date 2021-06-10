Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC President Dana White pulled no punches when talking about Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s exhibition bout earlier this week.

The UFC president unsurprisingly slammed the entire spectacle before going on to criticise the people who went out and bought the pay-per-view.

White, who has never been shy to share his opinion on the Paul brothers, was typically belligerent.

"That wasn't a f*****g boxing match,” he told UFC Arabia.

“Like I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There’s always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what we do].”

White’s comments came in the aftermath of Sunday’s clash, which featured no ringside judges and produced no official winner, despite Mayweather’s overall dominance.

The 44-year-old, who retired with an undefeated 50-0 record in 2017, was criticised for not allowing Paul to hit the canvas after damning footage showed he actually knocked him out at one point during the bout.

"If you guys don't want to see me fight exhibitions then don't come, don't watch,” Mayweather said in his post-fight press conference.

“When it comes to... legalised bank robbing... I'm the best. I don't care if y'all write good stories, if y'all write bad stories, at the end of the day, I will always have the last laugh."

The veteran fighter, who adopted the moniker 'Money' over 15 years ago, is reportedly set to earn something in the region of $100 million when all is said and done.

But Mayweather came under fire from a number of retired fighters such as former British professional Ricky Hatton, who turned to Instagram after the fight, saying:

“… these days money seems more important than the legacy.”

As for White, he also took a shot at boxing more broadly, saying:

“It’s exactly what boxing has always been. You create this energy around a fight where you’re like ‘oh this [is exciting]’ and then you watch it and then you turn the TV off and go ‘I just wasted another evening, I should have went out and did something else’”.

And his thoughts on those who paid to watch the fight?

“Listen, if you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take those dummies’ money. They deserve it.”

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

News Now - Sport News