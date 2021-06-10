YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: AnEsonGib shows off impressive physique ahead of Taylor Holder fight

YouTube vs TikTok Boxing edges ever closer as AnEsonGib has been flaunting his physique in line with his fight against TikTok star Tayler Holder.

The social media star, who has 2.2 million subscribers, has been training hard as he will be stepping into the squared circle once again - with his bout taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This means that it could be a long Saturday night, heading into Sunday morning, for those UK-based fans that want to watch the fight.

AnEsonGib has been not been shy about expressing his views towards the TikTok community as a whole going into this, previously stating that they "could not sell food to a starving person."

Read More: AnEsonGib claims TikTok stars ‘could not sell food to a starving person’ in build-up to event



Along with a string of social media taunts to Holder, it looks like he shelved all of his trash talk until the weigh-in and seems to have put his training into good use.

His camp out in America look to be coming to an end with the final standoff with Holder, who has 19.1 million followers on TikTok, due to take place on Friday 11th June.

Read more: YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Card, Date, Event, List, Where To Watch, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

AnEsonGib posted an image on Instagram of himself on the beach looking lean with his abdominal muscles on show, captioned: "Time ticking Holder, three days to go."

Astonishment swept his comments' section, particularly from YouTube star KSI, who was stunned that he had abs on show and said: "I've never seen you with abs."

AnEsonGib facing Holder is one of six fights that will be taking place on the night. For YouTube, Tanner Fox will take on TikTok's Ryland Storms. Faze Jarvis will be up against Michael Le while Dog will go toe-to-toe with Nate Wyatt.

Deji will face Vinnie Hacker and the main event of the evening is YouTube's Austin McBroom versus TikTok's Bryce Hall.

YouTube vs TikTok will take place on Saturday 12th June 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News