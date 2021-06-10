Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE rumour mill is spinning more than ever ahead of SummerSlam this year.

Following the company's announcement of a return to live touring, it's pretty obvious that the PPV - one of WWE's traditional 'Big Four' anyway - will be bigger than ever.

Allegiant Stadium - home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders - has been announced as this year's venue for an event that's happening on Saturday, August 21.

So, with a stadium to pack out on a night they will go into direct competition with Pacquiao vs Spence (also taking place in Vegas), WWE are going to have to stack their card.

John Cena is rumoured to be in line to return for a SummerSlam programme and naturally, has been tipped to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.

Becky Lynch has also been touted for a return, having spent over 12 months away from WWE to give birth to her first child.

But one big name who apparently won't be featuring at SummerSlam is Brock Lesnar.

Respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently made an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, where he suggested The Beast does not currently feature in any plans.

He suggested that a dream match between Bobby Lashley and Lesnar is not on the cards, as WWE have not contacted Brock about a SummerSlam return.

Meltzer noted that any decision to bring him back will come from Vince McMahon, but there are some 'forces within WWE' who don't want to bring Lesnar back until he can feud with Reigns.

Obviously, that's a natural storyline, given his former advocate Paul Heyman is now aligned with The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

But, with rumours suggesting Roman will face Cena at SummerSlam, The Beast will be unable to return until much later, should 'forces' really want to save him for a rivalry with Reigns.

