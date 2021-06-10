Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has opened up on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton as the pair battle it out for the Drivers' title in Formula 1 this year.

The 2021 season looks set to go down as one of the great campaigns with a battle for the championship between two generational talents and two teams that have dominated the last decade in the sport.

Indeed, there have been several twists and turns along the way whilst both Max and Lewis have gone wheel-to-wheel on several occasions already this year, with just four points separating them in the standings right now after neither scored at a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Naturally, when two top drivers go head-to-head for the title in this sport you end up regularly seeing fireworks between them but, so far, there seems to be mutual respect between 2021's main protagonists.

Indeed, that appears to be something that Verstappen would agree with, with him opening up on how he and Hamilton get on away from the track.

"We race each other hard. And I think that's exactly how you want it to be, isn't it?" Verstappen told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Well, you know, we are different generations. But of course, outside of the track we get on really well."

Clearly, they're probably not the closest of mates because of things like age and the fact that they are fighting for a championship but it is good to see that level of respect between them.

When it comes to believing you're the best, though, there's no room for camaraderie and, evidently, Verstappen feels he's the fastest on the grid - as any racing driver would:

"As a driver, you always have to believe that you are the best," Max added.

"And do I? Of course."

News Now - Sport News