Watford transfer rumours: Hornets dealt potential setback in their Ashley Young pursuit

Watford will be hoping to build upon the momentum that they gained by achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League earlier this year by making a positive start to the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The Hornets experienced somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz who has already kicked off his plans for the summer transfer window by drafting in Imran Louza, Kwadwo Baah and Mattie Pollock.

Having already been linked with a plethora of players in recent weeks, it will be intriguing to see who Watford decide to swoop for between now and August.

One of the individuals who has attracted a great deal of interest from Watford since their culmination of the previous campaign is Ashley Young.

A recent report from Sky Sports revealed that the 35-year-old's representatives had held talks with the Hornets over a potential return to Vicarage Road.

However, doubts have now emerged over this particular move following a fresh update concerning Young's future at Inter Milan.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A side have now offered Young an improved deal as they try to convince him to stay in Italy.

The wing-back's current contract is set to expire later this month and he has yet to make a decision on what his next move will be.

Young helped Inter win their first Scudetto in 11 years by making 26 league appearances for the club last season.

However, with Antonio Conte recently opting to call time on his stint at the San Siro, there is no guarantee that the former Manchester United man will feature regularly under new manager Simone Inzaghi.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst this is unquestionably a setback for Watford in their pursuit of Young, they will still fancy their chances of convincing him to swap Italy for Vicarage Road this summer.

The wing-back has made it clear in recent years that he is open to a re-union with his former side and thus the Hornets could seal a deal if they are able to match Inter's latest offer.

Having played 369 games in the Premier League during his career, Young could use his wealth of experience to help Watford succeed at this level next season if he decides to join the club.

However, with Inter seemingly keen to keep Young at the club, Munoz ought to draft up a list of alternative targets as his side may miss out on completing a deal for the veteran.

