Drew McIntyre has one 'final' chance to de-throne WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

Since losing the belt to The Miz at Elimination Chamber back in February, The Scottish Warrior has been the main challenger to The All Mighty's reign.

However, McIntyre failed to re-capture his title at WrestleMania 37 in April and Backlash the following month.

At Hell in a Cell on June 20, Drew has one last chance to get the WWE Championship back, but will he be able to get the job done?

NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews believes he can.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Welshman discussed why it's time for the world championship to be raised by British hands once again.

"Bring all the championships to Britain!" Andrews joked.

"I really hope [Drew] can get it back. The thing is, he deserves it. He was someone who got released years ago and look what happened to him.

"He went away, he achieved his potential and came back, becoming everything he was always meant to be."

Andrews went on to detail McIntyre's incredible bounceback in WWE and explained why the Scottish star deserves that gold around his waist again.

"He needed that time in his life where he was meant to progress and he did it outside of WWE. Then he came back and progressed in WWE on a much higher level.

"I want the championship to be back around his waist. He does the nation proud. Hopefully, he’ll bring it back home and cement another title reign in the history books."

You're not the only one who wants McIntyre to get the job done at Hell in a Cell, Mark! Make us proud, Drew!

Mark Andrews and fellow Superstars are in action each week on NXT UK, airing on Thursday at 8pm on WWE Network, repeated Friday’s at 10pm on BT Sport.

