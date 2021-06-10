Battlefield 2042: Details of Alpha Test revealed by leakers

Battlefield 2042 is just around the corner and fans now have a better understanding of when they can try out the new game for the first time.

EA and DICE officially revealed the world premiere of their latest creation on YouTube and the gaming community was thoroughly excited regarding the step forward in time.

The use of futuristic warfare, weaponry and gadgets will be on offer to players, including the use of robotic dogs which were spotted scampering across the battlegrounds from the official footage.

We predicted that the game's developers would be running tasters for players on the back of taking Battlefield onto next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

While the release date is not expected to be officially announced until towards the end of the year, those loyal fans of the all-out warfare series could get their hands on the game sooner rather than expected.

Alpha Test Leaked Online

Before the reveal trailer was released,Tom Henderson managed to, somehow, secure the details as to when the Alpha test will take place.

He revealed that the game's developers should hold the event at some stage in July and expects the announcement to be made by EA Play in due course.

“The Battlefield alpha should be July,” he tweeted. “With the announcement being made at EA Play. Could be a ‘Oh, and the Battlefield alpha is available to play right now’ type of deal at the end of the event.”

Of course, any leak means that nothing is certain. So we will have to wait for some form of official confirmation until gamers can really start to get excited.

However, if it is true, it means that it will be with us in less than eight weeks, meaning that the countdown for Battlefield 2042 is officially on.

